Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,611 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.17 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

