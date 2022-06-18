Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,300 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,700. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

