Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,215 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.