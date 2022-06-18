Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 444 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

