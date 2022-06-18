Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,501 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

