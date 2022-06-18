Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $106,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 907 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

