Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $127,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.
FMB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.
