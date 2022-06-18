Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $127,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.