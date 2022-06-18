Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $138,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

VOD opened at $15.49 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

