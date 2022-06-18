Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $143,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

