Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $191,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

