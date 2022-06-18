Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $191,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000.
Shares of FTXO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.20.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.