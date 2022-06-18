Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $138,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

