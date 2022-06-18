Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $173,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $404.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

