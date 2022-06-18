Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,775,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,745,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

