Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

NYSE:SHW opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

