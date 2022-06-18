Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

