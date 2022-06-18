UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.57

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 1927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.07%.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 over the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $17,918,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 388,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

