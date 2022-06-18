Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $36.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

NYSE:U opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

