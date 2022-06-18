Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $470,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

