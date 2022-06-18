Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NTUS opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.