Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $626,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,280,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.68, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

