Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 million, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

