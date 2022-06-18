Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

