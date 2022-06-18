Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,643 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in argenx by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $349.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.13. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

