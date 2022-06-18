Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,345 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.09.

Prologis stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

