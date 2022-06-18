Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $481.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.