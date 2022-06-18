Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE:W opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $328.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.