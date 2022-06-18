Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Lowered to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

