Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

