Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of VT opened at $83.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

