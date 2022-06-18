Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

