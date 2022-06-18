Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,275.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.