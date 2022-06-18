Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.