Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 37,791 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of EchoStar worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 548,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter.

SATS stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

