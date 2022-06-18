Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

