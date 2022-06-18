Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

