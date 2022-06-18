Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,614 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE:O opened at $64.87 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.