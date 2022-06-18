Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,801 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

