Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 23,290 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

C opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

