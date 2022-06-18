Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,803 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Xylem by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xylem by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

