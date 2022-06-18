Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $537,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $325,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

