Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 33.1% in May

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vivos stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

