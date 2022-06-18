Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 33.1% in May

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vivos stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos (RDGL)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.