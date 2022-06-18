Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $148.99

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.99 and last traded at $151.45, with a volume of 758125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.15.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.