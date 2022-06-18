Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €227.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €227.00 ($236.46) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €176.40 ($183.75).

WCH stock opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($194.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €166.21 and a 200 day moving average of €148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

