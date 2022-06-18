Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 95,263 Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000.

Shares of THACU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

