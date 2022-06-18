Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

