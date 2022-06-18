Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.