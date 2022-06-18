Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Astrea Acquisition worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 738,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 351,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

