Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $67.28 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.