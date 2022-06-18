Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

