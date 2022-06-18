Walleye Capital LLC Sells 811 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Arch Resources worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $155.34 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

